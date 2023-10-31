Larson Financial Group LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,805,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.