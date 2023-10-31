PFG Investments LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

