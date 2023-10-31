RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 883.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 5,028.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 41.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

