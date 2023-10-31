Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

