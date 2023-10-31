AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

