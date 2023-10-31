AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 280.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

