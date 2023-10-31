PFG Investments LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

