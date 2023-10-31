FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FDX opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

