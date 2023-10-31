Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 23,261 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 4,652.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands
In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on SWBI
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Shares of SWBI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
