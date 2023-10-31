PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $568.54 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.44.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

