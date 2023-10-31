PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.2 %

TRI opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $138.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

