Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 603 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.4 %

AEM opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

