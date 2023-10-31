Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 123 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

