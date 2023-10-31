Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 32,898 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.