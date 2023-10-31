Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

EPD stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

