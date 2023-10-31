MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.