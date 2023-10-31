Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 568,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Exelixis worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

