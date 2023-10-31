National Bank Financial Upgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to “Sector Perform Overweight”

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$338.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.60 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.