Triumph Capital Management Makes New $213,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 117,373 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

