Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

