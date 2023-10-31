8,733 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

