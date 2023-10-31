Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

