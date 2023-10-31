Triumph Capital Management Has $225,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

