SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.