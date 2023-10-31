Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,691 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

