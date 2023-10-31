Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

