Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.19. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

