Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 15,982 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SEA by 23.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SEA by 53.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SEA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SEA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,331 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

SEA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.