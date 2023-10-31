5,774 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

