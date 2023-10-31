SPC Financial Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

