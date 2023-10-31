Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 0.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,441,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,468,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after buying an additional 204,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,216,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.32.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

