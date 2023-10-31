Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,039 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $9,004,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X China Consumer ETF Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

