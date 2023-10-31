Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Raised by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.