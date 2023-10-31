First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

FTSL stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

