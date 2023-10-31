Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HAL opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

