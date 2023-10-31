Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $25.57 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,570,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 346.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 338,787 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

