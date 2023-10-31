Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $374.75 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Terra Classic has a market cap of $374.75 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001376 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,832,153,423,015 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,626,158,883 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

