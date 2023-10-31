Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $24.74 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 116,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

