Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,215 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Vontier worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.5 %

Vontier stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

