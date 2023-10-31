Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.87 Million Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of New Relic worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Stock Performance
New Relic stock opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $86.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic
In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
