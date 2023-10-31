Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.86 million and $300,377.99 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

