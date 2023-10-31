Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 493,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

