Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Allison Transmission worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.7 %

ALSN stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,019,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

