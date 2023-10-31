SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $607,629.73 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

