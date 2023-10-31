Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

