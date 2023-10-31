Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.60. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.