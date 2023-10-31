Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of PNFP opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,635,000 after purchasing an additional 214,267 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

