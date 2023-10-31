Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

ABG stock opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $150.73 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

