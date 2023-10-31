Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issued By Zacks Research

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Down 5.6 %

SMTC stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Semtech by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.