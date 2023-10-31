Schroder Japan Trust plc (SJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SJG opened at GBX 226 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Schroder Japan Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($2.99). The firm has a market cap of £269.98 million, a PE ratio of 865.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.16.

In related news, insider Helena Coles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,115.36). 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

